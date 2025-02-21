Longvinter Launches on Steam with Fun Open-World Survival Gameplay

Venture into the mysterious Longvinter Island, where danger and discovery await in this massive multiplayer survival experience. As a researcher thrust into a web of secrets, you’ll navigate a hand-crafted open world where alliances shift and resources drive the action. Join servers supporting up to 100 concurrent players!



Deploy to one of many research camps and begin your journey to expose what others have fought to keep hidden. From hostile mercenaries guarding underground bunkers to the secrets within massive oil rigs, every discovery brings you closer to the truth – and makes you a bigger target.



Build, Craft, Conquer in Longvinter

Create your perfect base anywhere in the vast wilderness

Master over 500 unique items and customization options

Defend your territory against rival researchers

Establish lucrative trade networks

Transform from survivor to master chef with an extensive cooking system

Cultivate resources through strategic farming

FORGE YOUR OWN PATH

Choose between cooperation or competition in this dynamic sandbox environment. Build alliances, betray rivals, or carve out your own peaceful existence – the choice is yours. With eight distinct specialization paths, adapt your research base to match your ultimate survival strategy.

Explore in Style

Command your personal vessel to discover neighboring islands or tame local wildlife for unique mounts. Every region offers new opportunities, dangers, and secrets to uncover.

Constant Evolution

Longvinter commits to regular free content updates and supports player-made mods, ensuring fresh challenges and discoveries await both veterans and newcomers alike.