The Roguelite Action Game Metal Bringer Coming to Steam and PS5

Metal Bringer is the second game in the Bringer series, and this time, the setting is completely different—in this game, you fight in a sci-fi world with androids and giant robots in horde-based combat that’s even more satisfying than the last game all while enjoying an in-depth character customization system.

Build and control android soldiers called “Labor”, or have them pilot giant machines called “Arms”. Each and every Labor and Arms you build is highly customizable. You can change the color and appearance of their features, or swap out parts to change their fighting styles.

Labor can be strengthened by installing different types of apps. App disks can be obtained by defeating enemies, but you lose all installed apps when you fall in battle.

However, by analyzing an app’s data at a shop, you can use it when you customize your next Labor, allowing you to perform better each run until you can freely trample all over your opponents with ease.

Even the most powerful Arms will eventually wear down, but when that happens, you can use Arms parts left behind by the enemy.

What’s more, you can analyze the blueprints of powerful Arms parts over the course of the game, which unlocks various customization options. Find out what kind of gear suits you best to build the ideal mech.

This game uses the same retro art style as Samurai Bringer, and just like Samurai Bringer, it also implements a real time pixel art generating system, and will also feature the newest raytracing technology for beautifully lit environments.