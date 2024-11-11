Marvel’s What If…? Final Season Brings the Multiverse to a Mind-Bending Close

Marvel fans, get ready for one last twist of fate in the multiverse. The highly anticipated third and final season of What If…? is set to drop on Disney+ this December, wrapping up the animated anthology that has given us some of the most daring “what if?” scenarios in Marvel history. This season, releasing just in time for the holidays, will roll out eight episodes daily starting on December 22, 2024. Expect mind-bending alternate timelines and a final, jaw-dropping spin on your favorite MCU moments.

What If…?, produced by Marvel Studios Animation, dives deeper than ever into the multiverse, pushing the boundaries of fan imagination by asking: What if iconic MCU events had gone down differently? You’ll be guided through these twisted tales by Jeffrey Wright’s Watcher, the omniscient observer whose narration has become as iconic as the stories themselves. And yes, the voices you’ll hear are the real deal, with a who’s who of MCU talent returning to voice their roles in these fresh timelines.

With Matthew Chauncey stepping in as head writer after A.C. Bradley passed the torch in late 2023, and What If…? veteran Bryan Andrews returning to direct, this final season promises a bold new take on multiverse storytelling. Development kicked off back in July 2022, and after two seasons of mind-warping storytelling, they’re pulling out all the stops for Phase Five.

Set your Disney+ reminders—What If…? is closing out its run with a bang. On December 22, strap in for an eight-day binge that promises to redefine Marvel’s multiverse one last time.