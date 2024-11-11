Netflix Reveals Cast Announcement for “Rhythm + Flow” Season 2

November 11, 2024
John O'Reilly
The competition is back and bigger than ever! From coast to coast, the hottest up-and-coming rap talent battles it out for a life-changing prize—$250,000 and the chance to be crowned the next hip-hop sensation.

No gimmicks, just raw talent. Who has what it takes to rise to the top? With celebrity judges bringing the heat, jaw-dropping performances, and real stakes on the line, this season promises unforgettable moments and career-defining wins. Watch the drama unfold as passion meets skill, and only one artist emerges victorious.

Don’t miss the premiere on November 20 and join the conversation.


