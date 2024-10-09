Moon Mystery: An Epic Space Adventure That Begins on the Moon and Ends Among the Stars

Humanity’s dream of reaching the stars begins with its crowning achievement—a high-tech research outpost on the Moon, marking our first bold step toward exploring the Solar System and beyond. Moon Mystery, an upcoming sci-fi adventure from Polish indie studio Cosmoscouts, plunges players into this thrilling future. It all begins with you, an astro-geologist investigating exotic materials on the Moon, assisted by TOBY (short for Technical-Overseer-Bionically-Improved), a trusty AI companion. But just when everything seems to be going according to plan, disaster strikes: all contact with Earth is lost. You’re stranded, alone, on the lunar surface.

From the moment communications go dark, Moon Mystery cranks the tension to eleven, leaving players scrambling for survival in one of the harshest environments ever visited by humankind. Expect to cross the vast, eerie lunar landscape, scavenging through abandoned facilities left behind by previous Moon missions. But this is just the beginning—the adventure soon rockets beyond the Moon, taking you into the furthest reaches of interstellar space. And let’s be clear: the cosmos has no shortage of surprises waiting for you.

As you explore alien worlds, players will face off against rogue technology and conquer a diverse fleet of vehicles, from nimble RC cars to towering spaceships—and yes, even submarines (because, why not?). Each new environment introduces unique challenges, from mastering zero-gravity mechanics to solving environmental puzzles that will have you rethinking the very laws of physics. You’ll need more than just survival instincts; you’ll need to constantly adapt as the game throws everything from hostile landscapes to increasingly complex platforming sequences your way.

“Mystery is the essence of what we wanted to capture,” says Mikołaj Szymanowski, Cosmoscouts’ founder and lead designer. “We aimed to create a story-driven, single-player adventure with puzzles that feel completely fresh. Think about how you’d navigate in zero gravity with no thrusters—only a gun in your hand. Or, what it would feel like to plunge into a black hole. These are the kinds of experiences we want players to have.”

Moon Mystery isn’t just another sci-fi game; it’s a passion project years in the making. What began as Szymanowski’s personal hobby in 2022 has since evolved into a full-scale game, brought to life by a small but fiercely dedicated team of developers. The indie studio, based in Warsaw, poured everything into creating the kind of adventure they always wanted to play, a vision that clearly resonated with others. The game’s Kickstarter campaign not only hit its initial funding goal but was also spotlighted as a Project Kickstarter Loves, showcasing the buzz surrounding the title.

With a tantalizing release date set for October 28, 2024, Moon Mystery is gearing up to be one of the year’s most anticipated indie releases. So, gear up, astronauts—your next great adventure begins on the Moon, but it’s going to take you much, much farther.

Moon Mystery will be available on Steam—get ready to embark on a journey that defies the limits of human exploration.