Blue Brain Games Releases Demo for Highly Anticipated Puzzle Adventure ‘The House of Tesla’

Acclaimed indie developer and publisher, Blue Brain Games, has just unveiled the eagerly awaited demo for The House of Tesla, their latest puzzle-adventure game. Available starting today, the demo gives players an exciting first glimpse into the world of Nikola Tesla and his enigmatic Wardenclyffe facility.

Set against the backdrop of Progressive Era America, The House of Tesla invites players to dive into a mix of historical intrigue and inventive gameplay. Players assume the role of a mysterious protagonist tasked with uncovering the long-lost secrets of Tesla’s unfinished ambitions. The game introduces groundbreaking mechanics that center around the manipulation of electricity, allowing players to interact with their environment in ways that push the boundaries of the puzzle-adventure genre.

Key Features:

Handcrafted puzzles inspired by Nikola Tesla’s groundbreaking inventions.

inspired by Nikola Tesla’s groundbreaking inventions. Dynamic storytelling that unfolds through a non-linear narrative and intriguing flashbacks.

that unfolds through a non-linear narrative and intriguing flashbacks. Visually stunning environments , historically based on Tesla’s real-life Wardenclyffe facility.

, historically based on Tesla’s real-life Wardenclyffe facility. Innovative puzzle mechanics revolving around the manipulation of electricity, offering a fresh approach to problem-solving.

Players are encouraged to experience the demo now and wishlist the game on Steam. The House of Tesla will also be featured during Steam Next Fest, running from October 14-21, 2024, where the development team will be livestreaming the demo with exclusive commentary and insights into the game.

Don’t miss the opportunity to dive into this electrifying adventure!