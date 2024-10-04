Saber & Paramount Announce “Avatar: The Last Airbender” RPG in Development for PC & Consoles

Fans of Avatar: The Last Airbender are in for an exciting new opportunity to dive deeper into the expansive universe of the beloved franchise. Paramount Game Studios, in collaboration with Saber Interactive and Avatar Studios, has announced the development of a new AAA video game set in the Avatar Legends universe. This universe is the official franchise label encompassing both Avatar: The Last Airbender and The Legend of Korra, and now, with this upcoming game, fans can experience the world like never before.

This action-packed RPG is being developed for both PC and consoles and will feature an all-new storyline. Players will step into the shoes of a previously unseen Avatar, taking on the legendary role as a master of all four elements in an era set thousands of years before the events of The Last Airbender. As the Avatar, players will face dynamic challenges, engage in fast-paced combat, and make decisions that impact the balance of the world. Not only will this game feature iconic elements from the original series, but it will also introduce new aspects to further immerse players in this rich, unexplored timeline of the Avatar universe.

The announcement follows a string of successful titles from Paramount Game Studios, such as Shredder’s Revenge and Star Trek Fleet Command, as well as Saber Interactive’s recent release, Warhammer 40K: Space Marine 2. This new Avatar Legends game signals a continued commitment from both companies to bring iconic franchises to the gaming world, with even more exciting projects on the horizon, including A Quiet Place: The Road Ahead, releasing later this month.

With its fresh take on the Avatar universe, the game promises to deliver a highly engaging and immersive experience for both long-time fans and newcomers to the franchise. Fans can look forward to stepping into the shoes of the Avatar and becoming the hero of an all-new era.