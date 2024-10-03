Call of Duty Replaces The Weeknd

The blinding lights of Call of Duty have got one of music’s brightest stars playing hooky from his day job. This is the third spot in Call of Duty Black Ops 6’s “The Replacer” commercial series, and our Replacer is now the “Mother-effen Starboy.” During the spot, which is live today on all Call of Duty social channels, The Replacer acts as a stand-in for The Weeknd (Abel Makkonen Tesfaye) as he takes a break to get some much needed time playing Black Ops 6, much to the surprise and chagrin of his producers and entourage.

Debuted during Sunday football on September 29, The Return of the Replacer was the first of a series of launch commercials that will last throughout the entire campaign leading up to the launch of the game. The Replacer, played once again by actor Peter Stormare (Fargo, John Wick Chapter 2), returns as the one man who is just here to help gamers out of a bind, often with comedic outcomes. First introduced in 2013, The Replacer became a cultural phenomenon, helping gamers get back to their Black Ops games.