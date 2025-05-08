Moses Sumney and Hayley Williams Unveil Soulful New Single “I Like It I Like It”

🎖️ Help us support our heroes. 🎖️ Donate to the Call of Duty Endowment & help unemployed veterans get back to work. 149,000+ veteran job placements to date.

Moses Sumney and Paramore’s Hayley Williams have joined creative forces for the first time on their new collaborative single, “I Like It I Like It.” The track sees Sumney exploring his deeper vocal range, weaving effortlessly around Williams’ sultry delivery that comes alive in the second verse and peaks in the song’s emotional climax.

Reflecting on the collaboration, Sumney shared, “Hayley Williams and Paramore underscored a large part of my anxious youth, so when I was writing this song about having an angsty crush on someone, I knew there would be no better person to sing it with than the queen of yearning. I’m glad we get to get soulful together.”

The song was co-produced by Sumney alongside Quickly Quickly and Rob Bisel — the latter known for his work on SZA’s “Kill Bill.” It marks Sumney’s second release of 2025, following February’s “Hey Girl(s)” with Syd and Meshell Ndegeocello, both of whom he praised in his recent Lampoon Magazine feature.

“I Like It I Like It” arrives less than a year after Sumney’s Sophcore EP, his first original project since 2020’s acclaimed double album græ. Sophcore signaled a new chapter for Sumney, with tracks like “Vintage” and “Gold Coast” landing on Best Songs of 2024 lists from NPR, Paste Magazine, and Pitchfork.

For Williams, the single marks her return to recording after Paramore’s Grammy-winning 2023 album This is Why, which made history as the first Best Rock Album win by a female-fronted band. Her last solo release, FLOWERS for VASES in 2021, saw her writing, producing, and playing every instrument herself.

Beyond music, Sumney’s artistic footprint is expanding. He was recently named the face of Rabanne’s Million Gold fragrance and will make his theatrical stage debut this summer in the Public Theatre’s production of Twelfth Night in Central Park, alongside luminaries like Lupita Nyong’o and Sandra Oh. Directed by Saheem Ali, the play runs from August 7th to September 14th.

With “I Like It I Like It,” Sumney and Williams offer a soulful, genre-blurring anthem — a meeting of two singular voices at the height of their creative powers.