Naraka: Bladepoint Halloween Event Introduces New Gameplay Mode, Halloween Outfits & Brand New Hero

Naraka: Bladepoint is hosting a spectacular Halloween event. The largest Halloween event the team has ever undertaken will host surprises, featuring a new gameplay mode, multicultural themed cosmetics, a festive lobby, and a brand new hero who, like Hadi, hails from the far West of Perdoria!

Naraka’s Halloween event is already in full effect having started on October 16th with the first wave of appropriately themed new content. This will be followed by even more goodies with a further drop on October 30th. The event will be packed with updates, including diverse themed cosmetics inspired by mythology and iconic characters from the horror cannon – the Lords of Soul! Players will get to experience reimagined spiritual beings and rulers of the underworld, each drawn from diverse cultures such as the Egyptian guide to the underworld, Anubis, the Greek god of the dead and king of the Underworld, Hades, YanWang, the Chinese God of Death, and Lucifer, the Devil in Western theology. The third and final wave is also coming soon, promising even more thrilling content for players to dive into!

From the haunting spirits of Japan to the powerful figures of Greek and Chinese mythologies, this new cosmetic series fuses inspiration from varied cultures and mythologies. Kurumi has acquired a look inspired by the Japanese ghost Aoandon, while Zai will be channelling the darker tones of Lucifer, featuring a Special Effect Accessory, both released on Ocotber 16th (PT). Continuing the mysterious monthly goings-on, fan favourite Hadi will feature a design based on Hades, complete with a unique transformation accessory, which will become available as of October 30th. A final design inspired by YanWang will also be released very soon!

Throughout the Halloween season, Naraka: Bladepoint will be immersed in a chilling festive atmosphere. As of October 30th (PT) the in-game lobby, Fairyland Penglai will also undergo a Halloween themed transformation. It will become the center of the celebration, offering players a space to enjoy music, dancing and other festive interactions. In addition, the new Snake Game mode will debut where the iconic Koi Carp in Fairyland will take on ghostly form, representing the ‘snake’. This playful mode will perfectly align with the Halloween ambience.

Last, but by no means least, from October 30th, a brand-new hero, Cyra will join the roster of characters in Naraka: Bladepoint. Cyra is a high priestess from the Temple of Light and Shadow who was chosen for the task of healing the dark sides of guilty souls with the power of light. However, through certain incidents that come to pass, Cyra discovers the origins of her temple date back to the Vesper Coven in the East. This revelation leads her on a journey from her homeland of Lunazra, in the far West, to the Coven and eventually to Morus Isle. Cyra is a support-oriented character who excels at healing teammates, controlling enemies and dealing damage. Her skills will allow her to release a time delayed explosive orb that damages and blinds enemies but also heals allies. Her Ultimates put her in a floating state, giving her a shield and changing her attacking mode so that she can fire continuous light beams to damage enemies or else use orbs to control enemies and heal teammates.