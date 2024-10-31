Little Nightmares III Wishes You a Happy Halloween with a New and Suspenseful Trailer

Trick or Treat little ones! A new trailer celebrating Halloween is out for Little Nightmares III, featuring new images of the Candy Factory chapter and a first unnerving encounter with its disturbed and cruel Resident, The Supervisor.

Watch Low and Alone wander the gloomy Candy Factory where Herd workers labor night and day, producing mountains of sweets, under the spine-chilling gaze of The Supervisor. But as they scutter about the facilities, they can’t shake the feeling that they too are being watched. Low and Alone will have to think and act hand in hand to escape this sugar-crazed nightmare. Happy Halloween!



Little Nightmares III follows the journey of Low and Alone as they search for a way out of the Nowhere. Trapped within the Spiral, a cluster of disturbing places, the two friends will have to work together to survive this world full of danger and escape even greater threats lurking in the shadows. For the first time in the franchise, Little Nightmares III will not only let players make their way through the Spiral in solo with an AI companion, but also in two players online coop with one of their friends.



Little Nightmares III is set to launch in 2025 on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, PC and Nintendo Switch.