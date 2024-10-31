Play The Texas Chain Saw Massacre during Xbox’s Free Play Days This Halloween

Having just won Best Video Game during Fangoria’s 2024 Chainsaw Awards, The Texas Chain Saw Massacre has proven itself as a staple in the multiplayer asymmetrical horror genre. And to celebrate, this 3v4 unique game of stealthy cat and mouse is a part of the October round up for the Xbox Free Play Days!

Running from 10/31/2024 – 11/4/2024, Xbox Game Pass holders can jump into Muerto County. Players can enjoy the newest Gas Station – Storm map variant and the return of the Family House – Blood Moon variant. Both maps offer newer stylistic choices that make them perfect to explore solo in custom private matches or in public matches. As well, for players in public lobbies, a Double XP event will be running at the same time for new and past folks to level up their characters and perks!

When players want a break from the base game, they can hop into the newest game game mode introduced to TCMS: ‘Rush Week’, the 1v6 gaming experience where you can play as Johnny or attempt to survive him as a Sorority Girl. And to add some extra flair to the terror, The Halloween Pack DLC features a nun, cat, devil, cowgirl, and devil costumes for the Sorority Girls.