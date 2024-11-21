Netflix Drops Trailer for Edge-of-Your-Seat Political Thriller Series ‘The Madness’

Netflix has dropped the much-anticipated trailer for The Madness, its latest limited series set to premiere on Thanksgiving Day. With an eight-episode run, the series promises to deliver a gripping blend of political intrigue, social commentary, and high-stakes drama.

The story follows Muncie Daniels, portrayed by the charismatic Colman Domingo. Once a successful political consultant turned TV pundit, Daniels seems to have lost his way in both his professional and personal life. Seeking solace and inspiration, he retreats to the Poconos to write the great American novel. However, his plans take a dark turn when he becomes the sole witness to the murder of a notorious white supremacist. Framed for the crime, Daniels is thrust into a perilous journey to clear his name.

As Daniels navigates this dangerous terrain, he uncovers a far-reaching global conspiracy while racing against time. The series explores his reconnection with family, the forging of unexpected alliances, and his battle against disinformation in a post-truth world—an issue that resonates deeply in today’s societal landscape.

Produced by Peter Chernin, Jenno Topping, and Kaitlin Dahill under the Chernin Entertainment banner, The Madness boasts an impressive ensemble cast. Joining Domingo are Marsha Stephanie Blake, Gabrielle Graham, John Ortiz, Tamsin Topolski, and TJ Mixon. The series also features notable guest stars, including Deon Cole, Bradley Whitford, Stephen McKinley Henderson, Alison Wright, Hamish Allan-Headley, and Ennis Esme.

With its timely themes and suspenseful narrative, The Madness is shaping up to be a must-watch. Mark your calendars for this Thanksgiving, as Netflix delivers yet another binge-worthy drama just in time for the holiday season.