Prime Video Sets Thanksgiving Week Premiere for ‘It’s in the Game: Madden NFL’

Prime Video has announced a November 26 debut for its latest docuseries, It’s in the Game: Madden NFL, unveiling both the official trailer and key art. The series will premiere exclusively on Prime Video, reaching audiences in over 240 countries and territories. Timed to Thanksgiving week, the launch celebrates the indelible legacy of coach John Madden, whose influence on football extended far beyond the sidelines. As an announcer, Madden famously called 20 Thanksgiving games, creating enduring holiday traditions such as the turkey leg award and the now-iconic turducken, making him a beloved Thanksgiving figure for football fans across two decades.

The Untold Story of Madden NFL

Madden NFL is not just a video game; it’s a cultural institution. A trailblazing brand that has captivated generations, the game became a global phenomenon—yet its journey to success was anything but guaranteed.

It’s in the Game: Madden NFL dives deep into the untold story of this iconic franchise. From its humble 8-bit beginnings to its ascent as an annual blockbuster, the series uncovers how Madden NFL defied the odds to become a household name. EA SPORTS opens its vault of rare, never-before-seen footage, offering an unprecedented look behind the curtain. Cameras follow the EA team as they work on the next generation of the game, highlighting the evolution of the brand from its origins to its modern-day dominance.

At its core, the story is one of unexpected synergy. An unlikely partnership between a tech-savvy computer whiz and a larger-than-life football legend sparked a cultural revolution. Their collaboration bridged the gap between the sports and gaming worlds, creating a phenomenon that reshaped entertainment and sports culture alike.

This is more than just a celebration of the game—it’s a tribute to its transformative impact on gaming, sports, and the broader cultural landscape.

Fans of football, gaming, and compelling storytelling will find plenty to explore when It’s in the Game: Madden NFL hits Prime Video this Thanksgiving weekend.