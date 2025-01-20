Nintendo Switch 2 – First-look trailer

That’s right, the first-look trailer for the Nintendo Switch 2 is out, and it’s got gamers buzzing worldwide.



So, what’s the scoop? Well, the trailer gives us a tantalizing glimpse of Nintendo’s next-gen console, set to hit shelves sometime in 2025. And let me tell you, it’s looking pretty sweet.

First off, let’s talk backwards compatibility. Nintendo’s not leaving anyone behind – the Switch 2 will play both physical and digital Switch games. No need to say goodbye to your beloved library!

The trailer also teased some gameplay footage that has everyone speculating. Is that Mario Kart 9 we spotted? Looks like our favorite plumber might be hitting the tracks in style on the new system.

But wait, there’s more! Nintendo’s planning a full-blown Direct for April 2, 2025, where they’ll spill all the juicy details. And if that wasn’t enough, they’re taking the Switch 2 on tour. Yep, you read that right – Nintendo Switch 2 Experience events are coming to cities across the globe from April to June 2025. Time to start planning that road trip!

As for the hardware itself, we caught a glimpse of a larger screen and some redesigned Joy-Cons. Eagle-eyed viewers even spotted a mysterious new face button. What could it be for? Your guess is as good as mine!

Of course, the rumor mill is in full swing. Will we see a new Smash Bros? Could Alear from Fire Emblem be joining the roster? Only time will tell.

One thing’s for sure – Nintendo’s bringing the heat with the Switch 2. Mark your calendars for April 2, folks. That Nintendo Direct is going to be one for the history books!

Stay tuned, and happy gaming!