Numskull Games and UpFox Labs Unveil Folly of the Wizards

Numskull Games has teamed up with developer UpFox Labs to bring players an exciting new adventure: Folly of the Wizards. This comedic 2D roguelike action game casts players as a bumbling wizard apprentice caught in the chaos of saving the world.

Step into a magical yet hilariously chaotic world where you’ll join a zany wizard cult, wield quirky spells, and navigate procedurally generated dungeons. The game’s hand-drawn art style and colorful cast of characters set the stage for an unforgettable journey filled with humor, magic, and unexpected twists. Every decision you make as the apprentice could have world-altering consequences, adding layers of challenge and unpredictability to the gameplay.

Fans can get their first taste of the magic with the announcement trailer, now live.

Folly of the Wizards is set to release in 2025 on Nintendo Switch, Xbox Series, PlayStation 5, and PC, with both digital and boxed editions available. Pre-orders will begin rolling out soon, and players can stay updated by visiting the Numskull Games homepage or following their social media channels.

Prepare to embrace the chaos and save the world—just try not to trip over your own robes!