Old School RuneScape’s Action-Packed Competitive Mode Returns with ‘Leagues V – Raging Echoes’

Competitive mode for Old School RuneScape is back, as Leagues V – Raging Echoes kicks off today for eight thrilling weeks of action.

Until January 22nd, 2025, jump into Old School RuneScape and experience the fantasy world of Gielinor with exciting new twists, as Leagues V – Raging Echoes elevates the action of the beloved MMORPG to the max.

Leagues V – Raging Echoes sees the return of a fan-favourite competitive mode that tests RuneScape members’ skills and combat through a series of challenging in-game tasks. Start a new adventure on a fresh character, complete tasks, earn points, and unlock relics to access new regions with additional challenges to face.

Enjoy the return of much-loved features as Area-Locking becomes a permanent Leagues fixture, while Theorycrafting and Enhanced Bosses return once more. New for Leagues V – Raging Echoes, Combat Mastery introduces a system that will change the way players progress and evolve through the League. The new core of combat power, Combat Mastery now compliments the Relic System to give players more control over the battle buffs and boosts they unleash in battle.

With huge XP rewards, fresh changes, and exciting new twists on classic Old School RuneScape gameplay, Leagues V – Raging Echoes is a highly-accessible seasonal game mode for all RuneScape members to jump in and forge their path through Gielinor.

To help players jump into Leagues, Jagex has launched a special Membership package, providing access to Members content for the duration of Leagues V – Raging Echoes at a discounted rate, available for both new and returning players. Players can check out the special Membership package, and follow Leagues V – Raging Echoes here. https://osrs.runescape.com/leagues

Old School RuneScape is available now on PC, Steam, iOS, and Android, complete with cross-platform progression and play on PC and mobile.