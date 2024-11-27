‘Hunt: Showdown 1896’ Reveals Post Malone’s Murder Circus

In a new collaboration, Hunt partners with the legendary musician and gaming enthusiast Post Malone to bring a carnival of supernatural horror in a brand new upcoming event

9x diamond-certified and gaming enthusiast Post Malone is set to make his mark on the extraction shooter genre with the arrival of the biggest ‘Hunt: Showdown 1896’ event to date – Post Malone’s Murder Circus! Bringing a unique blend of musical artistry and supernatural horror to the Bayou, Gulch and beyond, Post Malone takes on the role of the outcast Ringmaster turned deposed King – the lord of the circus and the human oddities who made up its twisted crew.

“You’re either hundred percent in or you’re done. I could either rock this dude and send him off, or I’m totally naked…. Every game I’m shaking, like this is awesome. Whenever you pull it off, I feel like I’m the best player in the entire world.” Post Malone

Post Malone’s Murder Circus invites players into a nightmarish world where a once-traveling carnival has been transformed by a mysterious artifact known as the HelioStone. Post Malone, who plays the role of the vengeance driven Deposed King, the former Ringmaster, brings his unique creative vision to the game’s gritty historical landscapes marred by Corruption.

Driven out by the HelioStone’s power, Post shadowed the Circus across the continent vowing to destroy HelioStone. Every time it manifests, he does his best to tear it down to the ground. Sometimes he recruits others – bounty hunters, desperadoes, and suchlike – to do it. Sometimes he takes on the task himself. But always the HelioStone eludes him, and so the chase continues.

Post Malone’s Murder Circus also features a new Monster – orphaned bear cubs, turned unnatural beast, Ursa Mortis. With deformed bodies and minds, twisted into savage hunger by the HelioStone, the monstrous bear that stalks the Circus grounds and will charge at Hunters and attack with a lethal roar.

The collaboration introduces a series of themed hunter skins, weapon variants, enemies and more. Players are invited to experience a surreal carnival-inspired aesthetic that combines the game’s gritty historical setting and extraction shooter mechanics with the artist’s signature style.

Post Malone’s Murder Circus event will soon be available for Hunt: Showdown 1896 players on PC, PlayStation 5 and Series X|S. Be there, when the curtain rises, and the dethroned King of Post Malone’s Murder Circus appears!