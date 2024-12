When a terrorist group attacks a high-profile event with the French Minister of Defense as their target, protection officer Vincent Taleb (Tewfik Jallab) finds himself working with street-smart MI6 operative Zara Taylor (Ritu Arya) to save the day. But when events take a dark turn, Vincent and Zara realize that the plan extends beyond just one politician. Can this unlikely pair stop Paris from falling to a man determined on vengeance?

Stream all episodes of Paris Has Fallen on December 6.