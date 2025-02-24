Play Escape the Mad Empire Demo at Steam Next Fest

Paradox Arc and XperimentalZ Games today released a new demo for their game Escape the Mad Empire, a party-based, roguelike dungeon crawler featuring intense tactical combat and base-building elements. The demo is available now on Steam during Steam Next Fest.

In Escape the Mad Empire, players need to master the full potential of a varied party of heroes, choosing from several classes, and fight their way through procedurally generated dungeons filled with dangerous foes and mad loot. To turn the battle in their favor and clutch victory, players can use the tactical pause feature to unleash complex strategies in the blink of an eye. In their home base, players can build awesome machines to recruit, upgrade, and restore heroes, as well as buy, craft, identify, and enchant gear!

The new demo features 9 hero classes, special event rooms with mini-bosses, a wide range of items, an improved onboarding experience, and multi-language localization.