Hold On Tight! White Knuckle’s Speed-Climbing Horror Demo is Live on Steam Next Fest

If you’re craving a heart-pounding horror experience with a unique twist, White Knuckle is the game to check out. This first-person speed-climbing horror game has just dropped its demo during Steam Next Fest, and it’s already making waves with a 98% Overwhelmingly Positive rating from over 1,200 players.

Developed by the three-person indie team Dark Machine Games, White Knuckle puts you in the sweat-drenched shoes of a survivor trying to escape SUB-STRUCTURE 17, a crumbling underground complex teeming with unspeakable horrors. Armed with nothing but your climbing skills and a limited inventory of gear, every grip and foothold matters—because if you fall, you might not get back up. And even if you do, the ooze creeping through the tunnels is always ready to finish the job.

The tension is real: fatigue mechanics, dynamic climbing physics, and terrifying pursuers make every second a fight for survival. Fans of horror and high-stakes traversal games won’t want to miss this one.

🔥 Try the demo now on Steam

🔖 Watchlist White Knuckle on Terminals

⭐ Wishlist on Steam

Survive the climb… if you can. 🚧👀