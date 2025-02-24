RoadCraft Joins Steam Next Fest With First Playable Demo

Play three maps in co-op in Focus and Saber’s upcoming simulation sandbox game!

Focus Entertainment and Saber Interactive released the first playable demo for RoadCraft, available as part of Steam Next Fest through March 3. Fans of heavy machinery, construction, and Saber’s simulation expertise can dig in now with this next-gen simulation sandbox game, officially launching on May 20, 2025. RoadCraft’s Standard and Rebuild Editions are available to pre-order on Steam, the Epic Games Store, PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series X|S.

A Comprehensive RoadCraft Co-op Warm-up

In RoadCraft, you’ll take on a challenging enterprise as a frontline rebuilder, reviving shattered industries in a range of disaster-stricken environments across the globe. Your mission is to deploy an impressive fleet of construction vehicles to clear debris, reactivate dormant factories, and rebuild crucial infrastructure like roads and bridges to revive local production.

During Steam Next Fest, players can experiment with three maps with unique environments and sets of missions. Specifically designed for the demo, they provide a substantial taste of the full game experience, showcasing the game’s seamless and immersive blend of driving, construction machinery operation, and reconstruction resource management, all powered by a cutting-edge visual and physics simulation. This co-op build lets up to four players join forces ahead of many more team endeavors in the final game.

RoadCraft’s demo will be live on Steam for the duration of Steam Next Fest, going on now through March 3.

Two Editions Available to Pre-order: Players can choose between two editions of RoadCraft, both available now for pre-order:

includes the base game and the Aramatsu Bowhead 30T vehicle DLC. Rebuild Edition includes the Rebuild Expansion, the Aramatsu Bowhead 30T, and the Invictus Type A scout vehicle, in addition to the base game. The Rebuild Expansion takes the simulation even further with a DLC planned for 2025 featuring two new maps filled with extra missions, activities, and utility vehicles.

RoadCraft releases May 20, 2025, on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC.