Psychological Horror ‘Listen Carefully’ Plans Debut on Streaming

Barton-Grimley returns to the screen following the 2020 premiere of his previous feature Hawk and Rev: Vampire Slayers. Listen Carefully made its world premiere at Fantaspoa, the International Fantastic Film Festival of Porto Alegre and its North American premiere at Dances With Films.

Ryan Barton-Grimley stars as Andy McNeary alongside co-star / producer Simone Barton-Grimley (Elijah’s Ashes) as Abby McNeary and co-star / producer, Ari Schneider (Hawk and Rev: Vampire Slayers, Elijah’s Ashes) who plays The Voice in Listen Carefully. They are joined by frequent collaborators Audrey Haworth (production designer), David Rickabaugh (art director) and Sean Ayers (cinematographer).

Listen Carefully debuts worldwide on Digital VOD December 16, 2024, including Apple TV, Tubi, and Prime Video.