Troma Entertainment Drops Toxic Crusaders Blu-ray, Marking a New Era for Cult ‘90s Cartoon

Troma Entertainment, the longest-running independent film studio in North America, is gearing up to deliver a blast from the past with the upcoming release of Toxic Crusaders: The Series on Blu-ray, set to drop on December 10. This TROMAtic re-release features a meticulous digital restoration and remastering process, promising fans the cleanest, most vibrant version of the series yet.

For those who remember the early ’90s, it was a curious and highly experimental time in children’s television—a moment when R-rated properties morphed into kid-friendly animated shows. Toxic Crusaders emerged from this era as a Saturday morning sensation, pulling back on the brutality of The Toxic Avenger just enough to transform its titular character, Toxie, into a more family-friendly superhero. Gone was the “Avenger” label (deemed too aggressive for young audiences), but the heart of Toxie’s origin story was retained: Melvin, a hapless janitor at a Tromaville gym, finds his life forever altered after being shoved into a barrel of toxic sludge by local bullies. He emerges as Toxie—a radioactive, mop-wielding hero with a passion for fighting pollution and environmental villains.

At the heart of Toxie’s battle is his arch-nemesis, Dr. Killemoff, a grotesque, power-hungry villain from the heavily polluted planet Smogula. Killemoff’s sinister plan to blanket Earth in toxins and radioactive waste sets the stage for Toxie and his equally oddball crew of allies, each a “hideously deformed creature of superhuman size and strength.” There’s Nozone, a sneezing powerhouse whose nasal blasts could clear a room; Major Disaster, a plant-controlling eco-warrior born from radioactive sludge; Headbanger, a fusion of mad scientist and singing telegram boy; and Junkyard, a half-dog, half-man hybrid fused in a lightning storm. Together, the Toxic Crusaders become Tromaville’s first line of defense against Dr. Killemoff’s pollution-packed schemes.

The series gained a following by pairing action and wacky humor with a surprisingly prescient environmental message. Though kids made up the primary audience, Toxic Crusaders threw in plenty of sly humor for the adults. It was a show with a moral compass as strong as its absurdist streak—a true Troma creation but with the gore swapped for goofiness.

Toxic Crusaders also delivered a memorable cast of voice talent, starting with Rodger Bumpass, the voice behind Squidward from SpongeBob SquarePants, who doubled up as Toxie and Dr. Killemoff. Rounding out the cast were animation veterans like Paul Eiding (Ben 10), Ed Gilbert (Tattooed Teenage Alien Fighters from Beverly Hills), Hal Rayle (SWAT Kats), John Mariano (The Tick), Kath Soucie (Space Jam), Susan Silo (Biker Mice From Mars), and Gregg Berger (Duckman). Michael J. Pollard, star of Bonnie and Clyde, and Chuck McCann of Far Out Space Nuts fame also made guest appearances. The show’s inaugural episode was penned by none other than Chuck Lorre, who would go on to shape modern TV with Two and a Half Men, The Big Bang Theory, and HBO’s Bookie. Even Troma co-founders Lloyd Kaufman and Michael Herz took their own swings at writing a few episodes, bringing their signature absurdity to Saturday morning.

The Blu-ray release of Toxic Crusaders is packed with bonus features that invite fans into the weird, wonderful world of Troma. Expect an all-new introduction from Lloyd Kaufman himself, vintage commercials for Toxic Crusaders action figures, classic TV spots, archival footage, and a deep dive into the Toxic Crusaders video game. The Blu-ray set includes all 13 episodes spread across two discs, giving fans and newcomers a chance to experience Toxie’s adventures as they were meant to be seen.

Whether you’re revisiting Toxic Crusaders or discovering Tromaville’s wildest heroes for the first time, this Blu-ray set is a perfect primer on Troma’s unique blend of insanity and environmental awareness—a TROMAtic time capsule that proves you can clean up the planet and have a few laughs while you’re at it.