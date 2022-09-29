Push Puppets is an indie pop/rock ensemble from Palatine, Illinois that creates songs with ear worm melodies and shiny production that belie the often bittersweet sentiments in the songwriting of singer/guitarist Erich Specht.

Specht’s vocal and songwriting style has been compared to Elvis Costello and Jeff Tweedy. His layered guitars and memorable solos are reminiscent of Elliot Easton of The Cars or Brian May of Queen. Together with drummer Greg Essig, bassist John William Lauler, and keyboardist Kyle Magnusson, Push Puppets creates inventive pop/rock that takes the listener to unexpected places.

In addition to his bread-and-butter topics of dysfunctional relationships and hopeless pining, Specht also writes about such subjects as imminent doom, a training session at a Russian troll farm, convincing a co-conspirator to take the fall, and Karma blowing up his house and running him off the road.

Push Puppets will celebrate the release of Allegory Grey with a show at Hey Nonny in Arlington Heights on Friday, Oct 14 at 7:30PM as noted at https://www.heynonny.com/shows/push-puppets-3/

More info

https://www.pushpuppets.net/

https://www.facebook.com/pushpuppetsband