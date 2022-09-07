Stray Kids are set to release their eagerly awaited new mini-album Maxident on October 7, and to celebrate the news, the group have just shared a blockbuster trailer for it. Pre-order/pre-save Maxident now.

This summer, Stray Kids received a nomination for “Best KPOP” at the 2022 MTV Video Music Awards. The group recently was travelling the globe performing for fans on their 2nd World Tour, which started off with three dates in Seoul from April 29th – May 1st and headed to nine cities and nineteen shows throughout Japan and the US.

They also recently released the digital single “Mixtape : Time Out”. It has already amassed 6.8 [정1] million YouTube views on the music video. Right out of the gate, Billboard proclaimed, “‘Time Out’ quickly jumps into an energetic punk-rock vibe to pair nicely with the fun message of the track.”

Stray Kids will be holding the Stray Kids 2nd World Tour “Maniac” Seoul Special (Unveil 11) in Seoul on September 17 and 18. The group will be bringing back the heat to Seoul and are expecting to spend a special, unforgettable time with their fans.

Since launching in 2017, Stray Kids have impressively amassed over 2 billion global Spotify streams, becoming one of only four K-Pop boy groups in Spotify history to reach this milestone. In 2021 alone, they generated the third-most streams of any K-Pop group on Spotify. They also hold the distinction of being JYP Entertainment’s first million-selling artist, moving 1.1 million units of NOEASY in under two weeks. Their total sales in 2021 exceeded over 2.7 million. NOEASY notably also reached #1 in 40 territories on the iTunes Overall Albums Chart, while “Thunderous” soared to #1 in 52 territories on the iTunes Overall Top Songs Chart. The “Thunderous” video also trended at #1 worldwide on YouTube for four days. Earlier this year, Stray Kids made history as their new album Oddinary debuted at #1 on the Billboard 200 Chart, Top Album Sales Chart, and World Albums Chart – solidifying the group’s explosive transformation from underdogs to global dominators.