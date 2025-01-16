Robert De Niro Returns to His Roots in Gritty Crime Saga ‘The Alto Knights’

In what feels like a spiritual successor to his iconic mob roles, Robert De Niro is back in familiar territory with “The Alto Knights,” a promising new crime drama that blends old-school gangster grit with contemporary social commentary.

The newly released trailer offers a tantalizing glimpse into a world where the lines between legitimate business and organized crime blur dangerously. De Niro, ever the master of nuanced performance, appears to portray a character caught between two worlds – one of respectability with “charities and taxes,” and another rooted in the criminal underworld that shaped him.

What sets “The Alto Knights” apart from standard fare is its apparent focus on class warfare, suggesting that the real gangsters might be wearing suits in boardrooms rather than wielding guns on street corners. The film seems to tackle the age-old question: Who are the real criminals – the obvious ones, or those hiding behind legitimate facades?

The trailer’s most compelling moment comes from an intense confrontation involving a boss being shot by one of his own, promising the kind of internal power struggles and betrayals that have defined the greatest entries in the genre. With themes of loyalty, family, and redemption woven throughout, “The Alto Knights” appears poised to join the pantheon of memorable mob dramas.

For fans of “Goodfellas,” “The Irishman,” and “Casino,” this film looks to be a must-watch, offering a fresh take on the genre while paying homage to its roots. Whether De Niro can add another classic to his illustrious crime film repertoire remains to be seen, but “The Alto Knights” certainly appears to have all the ingredients for a compelling addition to the genre.