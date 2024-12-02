RuneScape Rings in the Holidays: Explore a Magical Christmas Village and Seasonal Adventures

This winter, RuneScape players can step into a shimmering wonderland as the beloved Christmas Village makes its much-anticipated return. From festive quests to seasonal rewards, there’s no better time to dive into the game and embrace the holiday cheer.

An All-New Quest: ‘A Christmas Reunion’

The seasonal celebration kicks off with a brand-new quest, ‘A Christmas Reunion’, where players lend a hand to Diango, Santa’s trusted collaborator, to prepare his workshop for the festive season. From crafting uniforms to recruiting pixie helpers and stocking up on holiday treats, this quest is packed with wholesome fun. Completing it unlocks the title Diango’s Little Helper, two Treasure Hunter keys, and access to Diango’s Workshop Skilling Activities.

Festive Activities Galore

RuneScape’s Christmas Village is a snow-dusted paradise brimming with holiday-themed activities. Engage in skilling tasks that bring a festive twist to classic gameplay:

Cooking: Whip up steamy mugs of hot chocolate.

Whip up steamy mugs of hot chocolate. Crafting: Paint toys for Santa’s sleigh.

Paint toys for Santa’s sleigh. Woodcutting: Harvest festive fir trees to spread the holiday magic.

Afterward, retreat to the cozy warmth of Santa’s Lodge, where the ultimate prize—a coveted Black Partyhat—awaits those who climb the Nice List by delivering letters to Santa.

Exclusive Rewards and a Festive Marketplace

Celebrate the holidays in style with RuneScape’s seasonal offerings:

Advent Calendar: Log in daily for new rewards, leading up to a giant gift on December 25.

Christmas Spirit Shop: Spend Christmas currency to snag wintery fashion items, from scarves to festive hats, and unique additions like the Holly Guard and Snowglobe Lantern.

Don’t Miss Out!

RuneScape’s Christmas Village 2024 is live now and will run through January 6, 2025. Whether you’re on PC, Steam, iOS, or Android, the seasonal festivities are accessible to all, complete with cross-platform play and progression.

Gather your holiday spirit and log into RuneScape today—because this winter wonderland won’t last forever.