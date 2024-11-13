Season 2 of “Silo” Premieres November 15 on Apple TV+

Rebecca Ferguson stars and serves as executive producer alongside an ensemble cast featuring Tim Robbins, Common and Harriet Walter, with new addition Steve Zahn

Apple TV+ revealed the trailer for the second season of “Silo,” the world-building, global hit drama based on Hugh Howey’s New York Times bestselling trilogy of dystopian novels. Created by Emmy-nominated screenwriter Graham Yost, who also serves as showrunner, and starring and executive produced by Rebecca Ferguson, the 10-episode second season will premiere globally on Friday, November 15 on Apple TV+ with the first episode, followed by one new episode every Friday through January 17, 2025.

“Silo” is the story of the last ten thousand people on earth, their mile-deep home protecting them from the toxic and deadly world outside. However, no one knows when or why the silo was built and those who try to find out face fatal consequences. Ferguson stars as Juliette, an engineer who seeks answers about a loved one’s murder and tumbles onto a mystery that goes far deeper than she could have ever imagined, leading her to discover that if the lies don’t kill you, the truth will.

In addition to Ferguson, “Silo” season two stars new addition Steve Zahn, alongside returning stars Tim Robbins, Common, Harriet Walter, Chinaza Uche, Avi Nash, Alexandria Riley, Shane McRae, Remmie Milner, Clare Perkins, Billy Postlethwaite, Rick Gomez, Caitlin Zoz, Tanya Moodie and Iain Glen.