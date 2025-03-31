Shudder Unveils Their Biggest Halfway to Halloween Yet

Horror fans, rejoice! Shudder’s Halfway to Halloween special is back, and this year, it’s bigger and better than ever. For an entire month, the streaming platform is unleashing a terrifying lineup of exclusive premieres, spine-chilling originals, and the return of a fan-favorite horror host.

Leading the charge are four must-watch titles: 825 Forest Road, Shadow of God, Dead Mail, and Frewaka. Each promises to deliver heart-pounding scares, unsettling mysteries, and eerie atmospheres perfect for the season. Whether you’re into supernatural horrors, psychological thrillers, or chilling folk tales, Shudder has something to keep you on the edge of your seat.

And what would Halfway to Halloween be without the legendary Joe Bob Briggs? The horror host returns with an all-new season of The Last Drive-In, bringing his signature commentary, deep-cut horror knowledge, and cult classics to eager fans.

This year’s special is shaping up to be one of the most thrilling yet. Whether you’re a die-hard horror aficionado or just looking for the perfect scare, Shudder’s lineup is not to be missed. So grab your popcorn, turn off the lights, and get ready—because Halloween is coming early!