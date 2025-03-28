Mouseboat Massacre: When a Childhood Icon Turns Sinister

ITN Studios, the team behind Winnie-the-Pooh: Blood & Honey, is back with another twisted horror tale. Mouseboat Massacre, directed by Andrea M. Catinella (Piglet, Island of the Dolls 2), takes a beloved childhood symbol and morphs it into pure nightmare fuel. The film is now available on Amazon Video on Demand.

The story follows a young woman struggling with drug addiction, only to be terrorized by a grotesque mouse-human hybrid that begins to infest every aspect of her life. A chilling psychological descent quickly spirals into brutal, blood-soaked carnage.

Producer Rene August (Cinderella’s Curse) promises unrelenting gore, teasing some of the film’s wildest kills:

“One death features an actual literal human-sized mouse trap killing someone, and the mouse wields a cheese grater/knife hybrid as its weapon of choice!”

The cast includes Jay Robertson (Peter Pan’s Neverland Nightmare), Kathi DeCouto (War of the Worlds: The Attack), Atlanta Moreno, Lauren Leppard (Psych), Victor Rios (Aaja Mexico Challiye), and Natasha Tosini (Winnie-the-Pooh: Blood & Honey).

For fans of over-the-top horror, practical gore effects, and twisted reimaginings, Mouseboat Massacre delivers sheer mayhem and madness. Stream it now—if you dare.