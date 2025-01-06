Sneak Peek at Live Horror Experience ‘Insidious: The Further You Fear’ US Tour

Insidious: The Further You Fear travels from city-to-city in trucks and buses with a cast of nine and a full production crew.

Get an exclusive behind-the-scenes look at Insidious: The Further You Fear as we prepare for our U.S. tour! Experience the suspense and excitement of the rehearsals, and see how our team brings the chilling world of Insidious to life on stage. Don’t miss your chance to witness the show for yourself—just a few weeks until we open!

Brace yourself for the scare of a lifetime, as the world of Insidious jumps off the screen and into your theater seat with insidious: the further you fear – an immersive live horror experience based on the box office hit horror film franchise from blumhouse, director james wan and writer leigh whannell.

Insidious: The Further You Fear is an all-new, thrilling story set in the Insidious universe. Hosted as a live show by the “real” Specs and Tucker, the actual paranormal investigators who inspired the original movie, the event soon takes a turn for the terrifying. When a paranormal demonstration goes horribly wrong, dark forces are unleashed, and the horror becomes all too real.

Trapped in a genuinely haunted theatre, with something truly sinister lurking back-stage, the audience will find themselves under attack from such iconic characters as the Bride in Black, the Wheezing Man and, of course, the infamous Red Face Demon. But what is real? What’s just part of the show? And who—or what—might be sitting next to you?

The house is full. The stage is set. The Red Door is about to open. Will you make it through?