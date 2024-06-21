Soul Coughing Reunite for 17-Date American Tour

🎖️ Help us support our heroes. 🎖️ Donate to the Call of Duty Endowment & help unemployed veterans get back to work. 149,000+ veteran job placements to date.

Soul Coughing, the eclectic band known for its unique blend of drum & bass, trance, rock & roll, and hip-hop, is set to reunite this fall for a 17-date tour across the country. Despite their previous insistence that they would never get back together, the four original members—Mike Doughty, Mark degli Antoni, Sebastian Steinberg, and Yuval Gabay—have had a change of heart. Their return promises to bring their off-kilter magic to both long-time fans and new listeners.

Formed in 1992 at New York’s Knitting Factory, Soul Coughing’s music was always distinct and unconventional. Over their eight-year career, they amassed a loyal following with their energetic and danceable tracks, from their debut album Ruby Vroom to hits like “Super Bon Bon” and “Circles.” Since their breakup in 2000, each member has pursued individual projects, but the 30th anniversary of Ruby Vroom sparked the idea of a reunion. Doughty reached out to his former bandmates, and after some convincing, they all agreed to give it another shot.

The band members are now preparing for their tour, practicing individually across different cities. They plan to play a best-of setlist featuring tracks from Ruby Vroom, Irresistible Bliss, and El Oso. Despite past acrimony, the reunion has brought a sense of relief and excitement. They aim to recapture the unique vibe and freshness of their original music, and their upcoming performances will reflect a renewed unity and joy in their collaboration. Soul Coughing is ready to bring their special brand of musical escapism back to the stage, uniting both the band and their audience in a celebration of their one-of-a-kind sound.

Artist presale tickets go on sale this Monday, June 24 at 10 am (local). The general on-sale begins on Friday, June 28 at 10 am (local). The complete tour itinerary is below.

SOUL COUGHING – TOUR 2024

SEPTEMBER

11 – San Diego, CA – Belly Up Tavern

13 – Los Angeles, CA – The Bellwether

14 & 15 – San Francisco, CA – The Fillmore

17 – Portland, OR – Crystal Ballroom

18 – Seattle, WA – The Showbox

20 – Salt Lake City, UT – The Depot

21 – Denver, CO – Ogden Theatre

22 – Boulder, CO – Boulder Theater

24 – Minneapolis, MN – First Avenue

25 – Chicago, IL – Vic Theatre

27 – Pittsburgh, PA – Mr. Small’s Theatre

28 – Washington, DC – 9:30 Club

29 – Boston, MA – Royale

OCTOBER

3 – Philadelphia, PA – Union Transfer

4 & 5 – Brooklyn, NY – Brooklyn Steel