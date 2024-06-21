Cyhi Aka Mr. Egot Performs “Flash” on the Latest Episode of ‘From The Block’

In celebration of Juneteenth, Mr. EGOT, aka CYHI, performs “Flash” on 4ShootersOnly’s latest “From The Block” episode. “Flash” is found on CyHi’s forthcoming project, The Story Of Mr.EGOT, out later this year.

Cyhi is gearing up to release his forthcoming project “The Story of Mr. EGOT,” an album following the “fascinating journey of Philip Michael Thomas, an accomplished American actor and musician who coined the term ‘EGOT,’” Cyhi explained on Instagram.

With his new album on the way, he shows no signs of slowing down. Along the way, he’s collaborated with some of the biggest names in the game, including Lil Wayne and T-Pain, and continues to deliver hit records that resonate with fans worldwide.