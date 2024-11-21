Star Wars Outlaws Expands with High-Stakes “Wild Card” DLC

The Star Wars Outlaws universe is about to grow bolder with the announcement of its “Wild Card” DLC. This new content promises to deliver a compelling mix of galactic intrigue, high-stakes gambling, and adrenaline-pumping action.

The trailer sets the stage with Kay Vess, the daring rogue who has captured the imaginations of fans. A mysterious client contacts Kay with a tantalizing offer: riches beyond her wildest dreams. The task? Win an exclusive Sabacc tournament aboard the opulent casino cruiser, Merinia. The prize is described as having “exceptional value,” though the true stakes remain shrouded in mystery.

Kay’s disdain for the Empire adds a layer of tension, as Governor Thorden threatens to turn the galaxy’s criminal underworld against her. The challenge intensifies when Kay discovers the player list for the tournament is tightly guarded. Yet, as any outlaw knows, secrets rarely stay hidden in a hive of scum and villainy.

As the tournament begins, the drama reaches a fever pitch. Accusations of cheating spark chaos, culminating in threats to eject players into the cold void of space. The ensuing scenes showcase the high-octane action fans have come to expect, as Kay navigates a messy hyperfuel intake, preps her weapons, and gears up for an explosive escape.

The trailer masterfully blends the grit and glamour of the Star Wars universe, offering glimpses of both the danger and allure of the galactic underworld. From the tension of the Sabacc table to the thrill of hyperspace, “Wild Card” looks to be a can’t-miss expansion for fans of Star Wars Outlaws.

Strap in—this ride promises to be unforgettable.