Steam’s Bullet Heaven Fest Kicks Off with Wildkeepers Rising Alpha Playtest

Wildkeepers Rising, the upcoming Bullet Heaven from Lioncode Games, will have a public Alpha Playtest in Steam’s December Bullet Heaven Fest, running from December 4th to December 11th. Combining the ever-growing power curve of a survivor-like with the compulsive fun of a creature collector, Wildkeepers sees players battling frenetic hordes alongside a cast of powerful monsters. Join the playtest to tame a whimsical group of Guardians with hand-drawn art inspired by the great Akira Toriyama of Dragon Ball fame.
Key Features:
- Bullet Heaven | Shred thousands of enemies by creating synergies with different tameable Guardians.
- Hand-Drawn Art | Inspired by the works of Akira Toriyama (Dragon Ball), Jim Henson (The Dark Crystal), and Hayao Miyazaki (Studio Ghibli).
- Creature Collector | Discover, tame, and train magical beasts, and trigger their devastating special attacks in battle!
- Roguelite Progression | Unlock and acquire upgrades in your village between runs
- RPG Elements | Discover a rich world of fantasy heroes and magical monsters and a tale of vengeance.
The game’s Steam page is live now; players can wishlist Wildkeepers Rising to receive news on its upcoming release.