Suit Up: Daemon X Machina: Titanic Scion Gears Up for Battle This September

Get ready, mech pilots — Marvelous USA has dropped the first gameplay system introduction trailer for Daemon X Machina: Titanic Scion, and it’s packing serious firepower. Launching on September 5, 2025, for Nintendo Switch 2, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC via Steam, this dark sci-fi action sequel is revving up to deliver high-octane battles and titanic new threats.

The new trailer, titled “Combat Basics,” offers a deep dive into the Arsenal — the customizable mech suit at the heart of the series — and showcases tactical tips for mastering its fast-paced combat. From soaring aerial attacks to heavy-duty boss fights, fans can expect an adrenaline-pumping challenge with every mission. And to help new recruits get up to speed, Marvelous USA is offering the original Daemon X Machina at a massive 80% discount on Steam until May 12 — a perfect chance to experience the series’ signature mech mayhem for just $9.99.

Led by producer Kenichiro Tsukuda and featuring mecha designs by Shoji Kawamori, Titanic Scion marks an evolution for the franchise. Players will join the Reclaimers in their battle against the Axiom, as humanity fights for survival. With its expanded world and accessible yet deep gameplay, this sequel aims to thrill both newcomers and veteran pilots.

Key features include extensive Arsenal customization — craft, salvage, and tweak your mech’s design and loadout to suit your style. Multiplayer options let you team up with friends or tackle asynchronous missions, ensuring you’re never truly alone in the fight. Plus, with diverse terrains to explore — from alien swamps to mountain ranges — combat feels dynamic whether you’re flying, running, or even riding horseback into battle.

Pre-orders are now open. Physical editions start at $69.99, with a $99.99 Limited Edition offering collectible extras like an art book and soundtrack CD. Digital editions will range from the standard $69.99 release to a $99.99 Super Digital Deluxe edition packed with DLC, a soundtrack, and an art book.

With its blend of beautiful mech designs, deep customization, and epic battles, Daemon X Machina: Titanic Scion is shaping up to be a must-play this fall. Ready to suit up?