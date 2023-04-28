Terrifying Slasher Film “Cannibal Cabin” Coming to Digital and On Demand

In this unique, gripping horror tale, a rollicking road trip turns into a terrifying bloodbath. When a mysterious woman tells five young people about a secret music festival in the countryside, they join her, only to get lost en route.

Their troubles continue when they have car problems, forcing them to hole up in a lakeside cabin. As the strange, savage locals quietly stalk, attack, and devour the travelers one by one, the survivors begin to suspect that their arrival here was no accident.

Available On Demand and Digital June 13 from Lionsgate