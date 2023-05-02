RENFIELD Available to Own or Rent on Digital 

Watch at Home Now while Still in Theaters from Universal Pictures Home Entertainment

Continuing its nationwide run in theaters, the modern monster tale starring Oscar winner Nicolas Cage as Dracula, RENFIELD is now available to buy or rent at home on digital platforms nationwide from Universal Pictures Home Entertainment.



Packed with dark humor, toxic relationships, and lots of blood, RENFIELD showcases an all-star cast alongside Cage including Nicholas Hoult (Mad Max: Fury Road, X-Men franchise), Awkwafina (The Farewell, Marvel’s Shang-Chi and the Legend of Ten Rings), Ben Schwartz (“Parks and Recreation”, “House of Lies”), Adrian Martinez (The Secret Life of Walter Mitty, iGilbert), Shohreh Aghdashloo (House of Sand and Fog, “House of Saddam”), and Brandon Scott Jones (“Ghosts”, “The Good Place”). Directed by Chris McKay (The Tomorrow War, The LEGO Batman Movie) and written by Ryan Ridley (“Rick & Morty”, “Community”) from a story by Robert Kirkman (“The Walking Dead”, “Invincible”), the edgy horror comedy is produced by Skybound Entertainment and Giant Wildcat.

Nicholas Hoult stars as Renfield, the tortured aide to history’s most narcissistic boss: Dracula (Nicolas Cage). For centuries, Renfield has slavishly served Dracula by procuring his master’s prey and doing his every bidding, no matter how debased. But now, Renfield is ready to look for a new life outside the shadow of The Prince of Darkness, if only he can figure out how to end the toxic, codependent relationship…