The Dark Horizon DLC and Free Boss Rush Update Now Available for REMNANT II

The highly anticipated final premium DLC for REMNANT II, titled The Dark Horizon, has officially launched across all platforms, including PC, PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series X|S. Alongside this release, players can also enjoy a major free content update, which introduces the exciting new game mode, Boss Rush. The Dark Horizon DLC and the Boss Rush update – which is available for free download.

This marks the final chapter in the REMNANT II DLC Bundle, which includes three premium packs, completing the full experience for fans of the game. For those who purchased the Ultimate Edition, all DLC packs are available at no additional cost. To celebrate the release, both the Standard and Ultimate Editions of REMNANT II are currently 50% off, with the DLC Bundle available for 25% off for a limited time on all platforms.

David Adams, studio head at Gunfire Games, commented on the milestone, saying, “The release of The Dark Horizon is not only the final DLC drop for REMNANT II, but it also marks a major milestone for our studio as we celebrate our ten-year anniversary. The community support has been incredible, and we’re thrilled to offer the Boss Rush Mode as a free update. A huge thank you to our fans—we’re excited for the next chapter at Gunfire Games!”

What to Expect in The Dark Horizon DLC

In The Dark Horizon, players return to N’Erud, a mysterious world frozen in time. This alien landscape, once home to a thriving civilization, now lies in ruin, its farmlands maintained by rogue AI and robotic creations. These dangers loom large as players unravel the secrets of the colossal entity dominating the skyline.

The DLC introduces a brand-new storyline set within N’Erud’s necropolis, where players will explore new dungeons, uncover hidden mysteries, and engage in intense combat. A key highlight is the addition of a glider traversal system, exclusive to this overworld, offering fresh exploration mechanics. Along the journey, players can also unlock powerful new gear, including the “Warden” Archetype, encounter unexpected allies, and face a variety of new threats.

For those who own the DLC, accessing it is simple—just head to a World Stone, select “Adventure Mode,” and choose The Dark Horizon. Alternatively, it can be experienced seamlessly within the main campaign. One of the unique aspects of The Dark Horizon, as well as the other DLCs, is that players without the DLC can still join the storyline by teaming up with someone who owns it. However, to utilize DLC-specific items, they must purchase the DLC themselves.

Introducing the Free Boss Rush Mode

The free update that launched alongside The Dark Horizon includes Boss Rush, a new mode designed for players eager to jump straight into intense boss fights. In this mode, players can choose to go solo or team up with others, selecting from three different difficulty tiers:

Triple Threat (three bosses),

Trial by Fire (seven bosses),

The Gauntlet (nineteen bosses).

Each run will test players’ skills as they face hordes of enemies, including Aberrations, leading up to boss battles. Throughout the mode, players can earn temporary buffs, stat bonuses, and passive boosts that will aid them as they attempt to defeat bosses and collect elusive drops like rare weapons.

To start a Boss Rush run, simply go to the World Stone in Ward 13 and select the mode, choosing your preferred difficulty before heading into battle.

Additional Updates and Features

Along with the new game mode, the free update introduces several quality-of-life improvements. One of the major additions is the new Prisms system, which enhances the existing fragment system, allowing players to level up and gain additional stat boosts. Additionally, an Item Search Filter has been implemented to make inventory management easier.

Experience the Full REMNANT II Journey

With the release of The Dark Horizon DLC and the free Boss Rush mode, REMNANT II has evolved even further as a top-tier survival shooter. The game pits the last remnants of humanity against overwhelming forces of evil in dynamically generated worlds filled with branching quests, unique loot, and challenges that encourage replayability. Whether playing solo or in three-person co-op, players can define their playstyle with an expanded Archetype system and a variety of weapons, armor, and augmentations to overcome the game’s toughest challenges.

For players who have yet to jump into the action, now is the perfect time to experience the full REMNANT II adventure with the game and DLC Bundle on sale for a limited time.