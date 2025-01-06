The Fantastic Four Join Marvel Rivals

Step into a New York City where shadows reign supreme and reality itself hangs by a thread. In a devastating turn of events, Doctor Strange finds himself imprisoned in the mysterious Entangled Astral Plane, his predicament scattering the dangerous Darkhold pages to the winds. But this is only the beginning.

In an unholy alliance that shakes the foundations of our world, Dracula and Doctor Doom have achieved the unthinkable – seizing control of the moon’s orbit to cast an eternal night over the city that never sleeps. Through streets once bright with life, an army of vampiric horrors now stalks the shadows, growing bolder with each passing moment.

Yet hope burns bright as the Fantastic Four emerge to face this unprecedented threat. United with Marvel’s greatest heroes, they’re ready to challenge the impossible – wielding the power of science against mystical darkness in a battle that will determine the fate of millions. The time has come to join the Fantastic Four in Marvel Rivals and fight back against Dracula’s reign of terror!

The question isn’t whether you’ll join the fight – it’s whether you’re ready for what awaits in the shadows…