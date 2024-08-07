The First Berserker: Khazan Shows Extended Gameplay and Behind The Scenes Worldbuilding

Ahead of its First Public Playable Demo at the gamescom 2024 Showfloor, Players Get A Deeper Look at Khazan’s Story and Action

NEXON and Neople have released extended gameplay footage for their upcoming hardcore action RPG The First Berserker: Khazan (Khazan) alongside a deep dive behind the scenes look at the protagonist’s story within the Dungeon & Fighter (DNF) Universe via the first development team update video. Additionally, the studio behind long-running DNF shared the 2025 worldwide launch window for the game which will be coming to PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X | S, and Windows PC via Steam.

The extended gameplay footage in the brand-new trailer showcases the first 15 minutes of Khazan as the titular character battles against a variety of soldiers, monsters and beasts through hardcore action using tight movements in the icy tundra after escaping his exile. Following a series of Neople’s unique 3D cel animated cutscenes, the clip concludes in a face to face encounter with the game’s first formidable boss battle which will have players hone their strategic combat skills to defeat.

Nexon and Neople have also unveiled a behind the scenes video diving into the story of Khazan within the larger DNF Universe, key figures and additional context for its gripping narrative. The behind the scenes reveals that Khazan rose from a barbarian into the Great General of Pell Los, seen as a hero to the Empire, before he was falsely accused of treason by the emperor and exiled into the mountains. On his journey for revenge, he meets the mysterious Blade Phantom which grants him new powers along the way.