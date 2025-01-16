The First Berserker: Khazan Unleashes Fury on Xbox Series X|S

Get ready to unleash your inner rage, Xbox warriors! The First Berserker: Khazan is storming onto Xbox Series X|S on March 27, 2025, and it’s bringing a whirlwind of anime-inspired carnage with it. This isn’t just another action RPG – it’s a full-throttle assault on your senses that’ll have you questioning whether you’re playing a game or conducting a symphony of destruction.

Imagine the frenzied combat of Dungeon Fighter Online colliding head-on with the unforgiving challenge of a Soulslike, and you’re only scratching the surface of what Khazan offers. With three distinct weapon classes and a Berserker rage mechanic that’ll make the Hulk look like a pushover, every battle is a pulse-pounding dance on the edge of annihilation.

But why wait? The gods of gaming have smiled upon us, dropping a demo TODAY that lets you dive into the chaos early. And here’s the kicker – everything you accomplish in the demo, from your hard-earned upgrades to your finely-honed skills, carries over to the full game. It’s like getting a head start in the race to become the ultimate Berserker!

Mark your calendars, sharpen your blades, and prepare your battle cries. March 27 isn’t just a release date; it’s the day Xbox Series X|S owners will discover what it truly means to go berserk. The First Berserker: Khazan isn’t just coming – it’s coming to conquer. Are you ready to answer the call?