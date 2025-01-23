The Last of Us: The Complete First Season Getting a 4K Ultra HD Steelbook Limited-Edition Collectable

In anticipation of the Season 2 premiere of “The Last of Us” on HBO, catch up on all nine episodes of the critically-acclaimed first season, along with nearly 3 hours of special features!

The Last of Us takes place 20 years after modern civilization has been destroyed. Joel, a hardened survivor, is hired to smuggle Ellie, a 14-year-old girl, out of an oppressive quarantine zone. What starts as a small job soon becomes a brutal and heartbreaking journey as they both must traverse the U.S. and depend on each other for survival.