The Toxic Avenger Returns: Peter Dinklage Stars in a Bold Reimagining of the Cult Classic

Highly Acclaimed Gory Superhero Comedy Earned a 92% Score on Rotten Tomatoes After Wowing Audiences at Fantastic Fest

Dust off your mop and brace yourself—The Toxic Avenger is making a triumphant return to theaters in a wild, unrated reimagining directed by Macon Blair (I Don’t Feel at Home in This World Anymore). Cineverse, known for its knack for bold genre films, has officially announced the highly anticipated release of this fresh take on the iconic 1984 cult classic. Starring Emmy and Golden Globe winner Peter Dinklage (Game of Thrones), the film promises to deliver all the outrageous humor, inventive gore, and biting social commentary fans expect from Troma Entertainment’s most beloved anti-hero.

This modern update follows Winston Gooze (Dinklage), a downtrodden janitor whose life takes a radioactive turn after a freak accident. Transformed into a mutant vigilante armed with a mop and a newfound sense of justice, Toxie sets out to take on corrupt CEOs, gangsters, and systemic injustices, all while navigating his relationship with his son. Blair’s version retains the chaotic, subversive energy of Lloyd Kaufman’s original but injects fresh life into the story with modern themes of corporate greed and social inequality.

The film features an all-star cast, including Kevin Bacon, Elijah Wood, Jacob Tremblay, Julia Davis, and Taylour Paige. Premiering to rave reviews at Fantastic Fest, The Toxic Avenger has already earned a stellar 92% on Rotten Tomatoes. Critics have called it a riotous blend of over-the-top gore, sharp satire, and unexpected emotional depth, with fans applauding Dinklage’s transformative performance as the unlikely hero.

“This isn’t just a great film—it’s an important one,” said Cineverse Chairman and CEO Chris McGurk. “It dares to push boundaries, something major studios shy away from, and speaks to the anxieties of our time with outrageous humor and creativity.” Cineverse has built a reputation for championing unrated films, including the breakout success Terrifier 3, and sees The Toxic Avenger as another step in redefining what bold, independent cinema can achieve.

Lloyd Kaufman, the creator of The Toxic Avenger, couldn’t be prouder of this reimagining. Calling it “Fantoxic,” Kaufman expressed his excitement for Troma fans, assuring them that Blair’s version honors the heart and spirit of the original while carving out its own unique identity.

Blair, who also wrote the screenplay, described the film as “a fun, rowdy movie you wanna see with a crowd.” Staying true to the gonzo charm of the original, he aimed to craft something that longtime Troma fans would love while introducing Toxie to a new generation.

With a proven track record for delivering unconventional hits and an audience hungry for fresh takes on classic franchises, Cineverse is betting big on The Toxic Avenger. This reimagining is more than just a nostalgia trip—it’s a bold statement about the enduring power of subversive cinema. Whether you’re a die-hard fan or a curious newcomer, this unrated romp promises to be the outrageous, hilarious, and heartwarming ride you didn’t know you needed. Toxie is back, and he’s here to clean up crime—one mop at a time.