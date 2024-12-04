The Little Mermaid Splashes Onto Digital and On-Demand December 17: A Dark, Alluring Tale Awaits

Mark your calendars for December 17 as The Little Mermaid makes its debut on digital platforms and on-demand. This reimagining of Hans Christian Andersen’s beloved fairy tale casts a spellbinding shadow over the classic story, drawing audiences into a dangerous, mystical world where love and peril intertwine.

The film stars Mike Markoff, Jeff Denton, Samuel Selman, Sean-Michael Argo, Winston Crooke, Steven Yniguez, Manon Laurent, and Lydia Helen. Together, they breathe life into a tale that balances intrigue, danger, and romance in equal measure.

At the heart of the story is archaeologist Dr. Eric Prince, who, along with his students, uncovers an ancient pagan temple hidden in the depths of the Caribbean. As the mysteries of the site unravel, so too does Eric’s reality, when he encounters a beguiling woman who mirrors the ethereal mermaid his team spotted during a harrowing sea expedition.

But this is no fairy tale romance. The closer Eric gets to this enigmatic figure, the deeper he plunges into her sinister underwater domain. As love and obsession blur, Eric faces an impossible choice—between his devotion to her and the survival of humanity itself.

For fans of mythological intrigue, gothic romance, and high-stakes drama, The Little Mermaid promises an unforgettable dive into the dark side of a timeless legend. Prepare to be mesmerized—and unsettled—by this thrilling descent into the unknown.