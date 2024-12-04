Pumpkinhead Slashes Its Way to 4K Blu-ray SteelBook Edition This December

Shout Factory’s Scream Factory division continues its tradition of delivering premium editions of cult horror classics, this time with the 4K Blu-ray SteelBook release of Pumpkinhead. Directed by legendary special-effects artist Stan Winston, this 1988 horror favorite, starring Lance Henriksen (Aliens), Jeff East (Deadly Blessing), and Kimberly Ross (The Kindred), is set to hit shelves on December 3, 2024.

The film’s grim narrative follows Ed Harley (Henriksen), a grieving father who seeks vengeance after a group of reckless teenagers accidentally kill his son. Turning to a mysterious backwoods witch, Harley initiates a dark ritual that summons a demonic entity known as “Pumpkinhead.” Bound by blood, the clawed monster carries out Ed’s vengeful fury, but at a harrowing cost. As the creature unleashes its wrath, Harley discovers a chilling connection to the demon—and a moral reckoning that threatens to consume him entirely.

Pumpkinhead has garnered acclaim for its atmospheric tension and gothic horror, earning praise from TV Guide as an “atmospheric, moralistic tale.” Featuring memorable performances by Henriksen, Jeff East, and Kerry Remsen (A Nightmare on Elm Street 2: Freddy’s Revenge), the film’s blend of visceral scares and psychological complexity cements its status as a genre gem.

This SteelBook edition promises to deliver the ultimate collector’s experience, with stunning 4K resolution enhancing Winston’s masterful creature design and the haunting rural landscapes. Whether you’re a die-hard fan or a newcomer to this horror classic, Pumpkinhead on 4K Blu-ray is sure to deliver spine-tingling thrills and a visual feast worth revisiting.

Mark your calendars for December 3—the rebirth of Pumpkinhead is almost here.