Robert Eggers’ Haunted Vision for ‘Nosferatu’

For Robert Eggers, Nosferatu isn’t just a film; it’s a lifelong obsession. The director recalls first discovering the silent horror classic at age eight, struck by its fairy-tale simplicity. That fascination grew in high school when he staged a silent play version, a project that confirmed his desire to become a filmmaker.

Now, after over a decade of development, Eggers’ reimagining of Nosferatu has finally come to life. To make it uniquely his, he crafted rich backstories for Orlock and Ellen, giving the film fresh layers while retaining its eerie simplicity.

Eggers sees Nosferatu as deeply personal, blending his love of history with a desire to explore and master his own fears. “It’s a strange feeling to finally share the movie,” he says, admitting a mix of excitement and vulnerability. With themes of the undead and humanity’s fragility, Nosferatu (2024) promises to leave a haunting impression.

Nosferatu will be showing in theaters starting on December 25th.