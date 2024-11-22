The MARVEL vs. CAPCOM Fighting Collection Makes Its Physical Debut: A Nostalgic Ride for Gaming Fans

Fans of arcade classics and legendary superhero showdowns, rejoice! The MARVEL vs. CAPCOM Fighting Collection: Arcade Classics launches its much-anticipated physical release today for the Nintendo Switch and PlayStation 4. This marks the first time these iconic games are available as a tangible collection on modern platforms—a milestone for gaming enthusiasts and collectors alike. Xbox One owners can look forward to joining the battle with a release slated for 2025.

A Legendary Roster of Classics

Packed with adrenaline-fueled nostalgia, the collection unites seven of Capcom’s most beloved fighting and side-scrolling games, featuring marquee Marvel Super Heroes and Capcom characters. Here’s the full lineup:

X-MEN: Children of the Atom

MARVEL SUPER HEROES

X-MEN vs. STREET FIGHTER

MARVEL SUPER HEROES vs. STREET FIGHTER

MARVEL vs. CAPCOM: Clash of Super Heroes

MARVEL vs. CAPCOM 2: New Age of Heroes

THE PUNISHER

As an added bonus, every physical copy comes with a newly crafted, 32-page comic showcasing fan-favorite characters, a nod of appreciation from Capcom to its dedicated community.

Modern Enhancements for Timeless Classics

The collection isn’t just a trip down memory lane—it’s a modernized experience packed with upgrades to satisfy both new players and veteran competitors. Key features include:

Online Play : Engage in ranked, casual, and custom matches across six of the fighting games, complete with robust rollback netcode for seamless online battles.

: Engage in ranked, casual, and custom matches across six of the fighting games, complete with robust rollback netcode for seamless online battles. Global Leaderboards : Compete for supremacy and showcase your skills on worldwide scoreboards.

: Compete for supremacy and showcase your skills on worldwide scoreboards. Training Mode : Hone your skills or experiment with new characters in a dedicated practice arena.

: Hone your skills or experiment with new characters in a dedicated practice arena. Spectator Mode : Watch friends and rivals face off with effortless viewing.

: Watch friends and rivals face off with effortless viewing. Enhanced Accessibility : One-button special moves make the games approachable for newcomers.

: One-button special moves make the games approachable for newcomers. Adjustable Difficulty: Tailor the challenge level to suit your preferences.

A Treasure Trove for Fans

The collection also offers a variety of extras, including a music jukebox, an in-game museum with marquee cards and artwork, display filters that emulate the authentic feel of CRT and arcade screens, and single-player save functionality. The inclusion of The Punisher—available for the first time in the U.S. on modern consoles—adds even more value for fans.

A Celebration of Pop Culture and Gaming History

With its mix of iconic characters and unforgettable gameplay, the MARVEL vs. CAPCOM Fighting Collection: Arcade Classics transcends generations, appealing to comic book aficionados, fighting game enthusiasts, and anyone eager to explore the golden age of arcade gaming.

Capcom invites players to embrace this celebration of timeless classics and join a global community reliving these iconic battles—or discovering them for the first time. The battle begins now, and the ride is one you won’t want to miss.

For the latest updates, visit Capcom’s official website and social media channels. Let the games begin!