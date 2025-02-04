The Wait Is Over: Kingdom Come: Deliverance II Has Arrived on PC and Consoles

Kingdom Come: Deliverance II, the highly anticipated sequel from Warhorse Studios and published by Deep Silver, is finally here. Available now on PC, PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series X|S, the game picks up nearly seven years after the groundbreaking original captured players’ imaginations back in 2018.

Step into the boots of Henry, a blacksmith-turned-warrior, as he navigates the treacherous landscape of 15th-century Bohemia. Kingdom Come: Deliverance II delivers an unparalleled sense of historical authenticity, blending next-gen visuals, an evocative orchestral soundtrack, and immersive storytelling. A newly released trailer teases the breathtaking environments and thrilling challenges that await.

Key features include dynamic decision-making that shapes your story, an expansive world rich with detail—from bustling medieval towns to serene countryside—and refined combat mechanics that elevate both melee and ranged encounters. The game’s commitment to historical accuracy ensures every battle, dialogue, and choice feels grounded in the realities of 1403 Europe.

For PC gamers, Kingdom Come: Deliverance II is available on Steam and Epic Games Store, with a GOG release planned for spring. The game also supports GeForce Now, expanding accessibility for players across platforms.

Complementing the immersive gameplay is a meticulously crafted soundtrack by composer Jan Valta, blending orchestral compositions with authentic medieval influences. Available now on Steam, the soundtrack will soon launch on Spotify and Epic Games Store.

But the adventure doesn’t stop here. Warhorse Studios has confirmed a robust lineup of additional content through 2025, including new quests, Hardcore Mode, horse racing, and blacksmithing mastery. Free quality-of-life updates will further enhance the experience.

Players can choose from Standard, Gold, and Collector’s Editions, with the Gold Edition offering the base game, Gallant Huntsman Kit, and Expansion Pass for future story content.

Kingdom Come: Deliverance II is more than just a game—it’s an epic journey through history, available now on PC, PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series X|S. Dive into Bohemia’s rich tapestry and forge your legacy today.